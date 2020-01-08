The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has advised Taiwanese in Iran to exercise caution and maintain close contact with Taiwan's representative office in the region as tensions between Iran and the United States escalate.

Tehran fired at least two waves of missiles at two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. troops on Wednesday morning in retaliation for a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Jan. 3 that killed Iranian military commander Qassim Suleimani.

"There are an estimated 15 Taiwanese nationals residing in Iran, most of whom are either businessmen or Taiwanese women married to Iranians and their children. The majority of them live in Tehran," MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Wednesday.

"Our expatriates in Iran are all safe and the Commercial Office of Taipei in Dubai is closely monitoring the situation," Ou said.

The Commercial Office of Taipei in Dubai oversees Taiwan's affairs with Iran as Taipei has no representative office in Tehran.

The ministry currently has an "orange" travel alert to most parts of Iran, the second highest alert in its four-tier warning system signaling that Taiwanese nationals should avoid unnecessary travel to the country.

The travel warning is not related to the current U.S.-Iran tensions, but the ministry said it would consult with other agencies to assess the situation and see if the alert needed to be adjusted to the highest "red" warning level. (By Elaine Hou and Emerson Lim)