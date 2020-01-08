Twitter has taught politicians and the CEC how to use the platform. Twitter has taught politicians and the CEC how to use the platform. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During the final week before the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections, social media platform Twitter said it had trained politicians from both the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Kuomintang (KMT) how to tweet and how to report problems.

Fake news and disinformation have reared their head all through the campaign, but the problem was expected to become more serious during the final days, because it would make denying any allegations more difficult.

On its blog, Twitter said it had opened “a dedicated, elections-specific support portal for election partners to provide feedback directly to us about issues and concerns that could arise” during the election as quickly as possible.

In addition to the political parties, the company had also “trained the Central Election Commission of Taiwan and law enforcement agencies on using these channels to report suspicious, abusive and rule-violating activity,” .

Twitter also trained and gave grants to organizations including Taiwan Citizen Congress Watch, the Taiwan Alliance for the Advancement of Youth Rights and Welfare, and the Taiwan Fact Checking Center.

Last November, the popular social media introduced new rules for political and election information on a global scale, banning all political advertising.

