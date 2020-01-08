The Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei (screenshot from Facebook). The Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei (screenshot from Facebook).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s foreign trade is about to receive a major boost after Taipei witnessed the launch of the Taiwan Cross-border eCommerce Incubator (TCEI) on Wednesday (Jan. 8).

The center’s main task will be to provide lessons to local companies eager to improve their chances in international e-commerce, the Liberty Times reported. Such businesses have been struggling with a shortage of suitable teachers, teaching materials and classes, so the center will bring resources and talent together while designing a systematic package of teaching materials on e-commerce.

The center was an initiative of the Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei (IEAT). Since the sector is still evolving, any new developments would immediately see the TCEI reflect the changes in its courses, the association said.

The center also aims to serve as an online and offline platform where business people can exchange experiences and contacts about the sector. On April 17, the association will announce the results of a survey gathering all relevant information about the cross-border e-commerce sector in Taiwan, reports said.