“Suk Suk” will be released in Taiwan on Feb. 27. (Cai Chang photo) “Suk Suk” will be released in Taiwan on Feb. 27. (Cai Chang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hong Kong movie “Suk Suk” (叔叔) featuring the love between two 60-year-old gay men will be released in Taiwan on Feb. 27.

The international platform Yazhou Zhoukan (YZZK) (亞洲週刊), which features Asian news, put the film in its list of top-10 Asian movies. Both the Hong Kong drama titled “Suk Suk” and the Taiwan film “A Sun” made it onto the shortlist.

“Suk Suk,” starring award-winning Hong Kong actors Tai Bo (太保) and Ben Yuen (袁富華), presents the story of two married men who fall in love with each other in their 60s. It had its World Premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival 2019.



Tai Bo and Ben Yuen are the film's main characters. (Cai Chang photo)

According to YZZK, “Suk Suk” is a breakthrough movie and the story reveals the depression and desire of two courageous gay men. They meet in their twilight years and their romance leads to a dilemma since they are both in marriages.

Director Ray Yeung (楊曜愷) said he does not want to judge anyone so the storytelling is understated, mostly focusing on their daily lives. However, he also wanted to discuss problems that have long-existed in traditional Asian society, such as responsibilities, moral standards, and humanity.

Additionally, the film company, Cai Chang (采昌), has launched a new version of the film’s poster. “Suk Suk” is expected to start showing on Feb. 27 in Taiwan.



"Suk Suk" trailer (Youtube video)