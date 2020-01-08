Taiwan airlines avoid Iran airspace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to rising U.S.-Iran tensions following the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, Taiwan flight carriers have modified their routes to avoid entering the airspace of the Middle Eastern country.

After Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike at the airport in Baghdad on Friday (Jan. 3), Iran retaliated on Wednesday (Jan. 8) by firing ballistic missiles at two American airbases in Iraq. Following the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s emergency restriction of U.S. flights over Iran, Taiwan airlines, including EVA Air and China Airlines, also decided to avoid Iran's airspace because of safety concerns.

According to EVA Air, all European flights started following different air routes since 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The company said it will continue to keep an eye on the U.S.-Iran situation and make corresponding adjustments, reported Liberty Times.

China Airlines also pointed out that none of its passenger planes will fly near Iran and Iraq to ensure the safety of its crews and passengers. It added that its cargo aircraft will take alternative paths through Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia to make deliveries in the Middle East, reported Now News.