TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Dangdai 2020 features contemporary artworks from 99 international galleries at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, from Jan. 17-19.

The second edition of Taipei Dangdai art fair, hosted by Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS), presents a cornucopia of contemporary art in Taiwan’s capital. Taipei Dangdai was described by Financial Times as a truly international art fair, which attracted 28,000 visitors last year (2019), according to UBS.

There are five main sections, which include prestigious and young galleries, and solo exhibitions. Additionally, large-scale art installations will be scattered throughout the venue and affordable artworks below NT$8,000 (USD $260) can be sourced in the “art salon” area.



The Dangdai Ideas Program features interesting talks. (Taipei Dangdai photo)

Moreover, the “Ideas Program” will open conversations around technology, ecology, and pop culture. Audiences can enjoy food and drinks provided by Hotel W Taipei, VG Taipei, and Illy.

Taipei Dangdai 2020 will get underway on Jan. 17 and run until Jan. 19, while the private preview is on Jan. 16. For further information, visit the official website and Facebook page.

Let's take a look at some selected artworks from Taipei Dangdai!

Jonathan Meese



(Taipei Dangdai photo)

Julian Opie



(Taipei Dangdai photo)

Wu Chi-tsung



(Taipei Dangdai photo)

Li Yuan-chia



(Taipei Dangdai photo)

Nam June Paik



(Taipei Dangdai photo)