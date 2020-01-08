TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival will take place Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 and see up to 150 sky lanterns taking to the skies at the same time, according to a New Taipei City Travel press release on Monday (Jan. 6).

This year’s sky lantern festivities will take place at Pingxi Junior High School from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. Also, at Shifen Sky Lantern Square from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, when Taiwan celebrates Lantern Festival.

Free tickets will be handed out at the venues on Feb. 1 and 8 for those wishing to set off up to 100 lanterns together. According to the press release, only in Pingxi at this time of the year can you experience such moments.

According to the event organizer, New Taipei City’s Tourism and Travel Department, eight group activities to set off sky lanterns together will take place on Feb. 1 at Pingxi Junior High School. There will also be 10 similar activities at the Shifen Sky Lantern Square on Feb. 8, with 150 lanterns each time.

For more information, refer to the event’s official website, or New Taipei City Travel.