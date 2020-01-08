TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lee Chia-fen (李佳芬), the wife of Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), on Tuesday (Jan. 7) denied that an affair had taken place between her husband and a woman identified by local media as Miss Wang (王小姐).

During a campaign rally for KMT legislative candidate Chuang Tzu-fu (莊子富) on Tuesday, Lee said that Jan. 11 is, "A day when we cast a vote for our own sake, and the Democratic Progressive Party is entirely black."

Lee claimed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had decided to smear her during the last few days of the campaign. Nevertheless, she exhorted her followers to not be afraid because, "Matsu will bless all good and hardworking Taiwanese."

As she segued to the alleged Miss Wang affair, Lee's demeanor became more serious and she said the public was clearly concerned about her personal relationship with her husband. Lee said that her husband is an introvert and did not know how to explain the situation, adding, "I'm going to reiterate to everyone, this Miss Wang incident never occurred, it never happened. You can't deceive in front of Matsu!" reported Mirror Media.

Lee argued that, "If Han had wronged me, how could I have continued to campaign on his behalf both at home and abroad?" "If there had been, I would have confronted him. So this incident did not occur. There's no need to worry about it," said Lee.

She then turned to the DPP and said "adults should not lie because lying is shameful" and "setting a bad example for children and adults" applies perfectly to "corrupt parties like the DPP." Lee claimed that despite being more than NT$300 billion (US$9.9 billion) in debt and selling more than 500 properties in Kaohsiung, the DPP asked Han to draft a debt repayment plan. "Is this humane?"

"These corrupt officials all took everyone's hard-earned taxpayer money. How can they live with themselves after this?" Lee said. "We must get rid of the Democratic Progressive Party! This party is too hateful and unreasonable!"

She then pledged that if Han was elected president, she would guarantee that he would offer a "clean and effective government." Lee added, "Please everyone, believe in him."

In December, Next Magazine cited Miss Wang as saying that Han had given her NT$6 million (US$199,817) to purchase an apartment in New Taipei City's Xinzhung District (新莊), which allegedly served as a mahjong den. However, she denied rumors that she was having an affair with the Kaohsiung mayor.

During the interview with Next Magazine, Miss Wang denied allegations that she was Han's mistress, but she confessed that Han would sometimes spend the night in her apartment when he became tired after playing mahjong with friends. She claimed that despite these late-night visits to her abode, there was "absolutely no abnormal male-female relationship."