COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Josh Nebo scored 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and collected four blocks as Texas A&M wiped out a 10-point halftime deficit and defeated Mississippi 57-47 on Tuesday night.

The Rebels leaped to a 29-19 halftime lead thanks to Breein Tyree’s hot hand and the Aggies’ collective cold shooting. Tyree scored 21 points in the first half, thanks to sinking 8-of-10 field goals, including 5-of-7 3-pointers. Meantime the Aggies missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the first 20 minutes, and finished 3-of-17 from long range.

Tyree entered the contest averaging 16.5 points per game, good for seventh in the SEC. But the Aggies (7-6, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) figured out how to minimize the guard, and went on a hot streak of their own to start the second half, in outscoring the Rebels 15-3 to grab a 34-32 lead with about 12 minutes remaining in the game.

Tyree led the Rebels (9-5, 0-1) with 26 points. Emanuel Miller finished with nine rebounds for the Aggies. The Aggies had started SEC play with a loss at Arkansas on Saturday, while the Rebels played their first conference game after a loss at Wichita State on Saturday.

Rebels coach Kermit Davis also coached at A&M for a lone season (1990-91), and the NCAA hit the Aggies with a ban from postseason play in 1991-92 and two years probation following his tenure in College Station.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi: Davis had a rugged tenure at A&M nearly three decades ago, finishing 8-21 in one season, and Tuesday’s setback perhaps brought up bad memories for Davis in this part of the prairie.

Texas A&M: Aggies first-year coach Buzz Williams said last week his team might not be favored in any conference game, and at times Tuesday he appeared prophetic. But his teams have long been known for their grinding style, and that was evident in the second half, wearing down the Rebels.

UP NEXT

The Rebels host Arkansas on Saturday.

The Aggies play at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

