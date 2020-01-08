Pastrnak, Rask lead Bruins over Predators 6-2

Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64), of Finland, scores a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, in the third... Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64), of Finland, scores a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Bruins won 6-2. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Boston Bruins right wing Brett Ritchie (18) battles with Nashville Predators left wing Jarred Tinordi (24) as a shot by Boston Bruins center Patrice B... Boston Bruins right wing Brett Ritchie (18) battles with Nashville Predators left wing Jarred Tinordi (24) as a shot by Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, not shown, gets past Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, for a goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) battles for the puck with Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) in the second period of an NHL h... Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) battles for the puck with Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Boston Bruins center David Krejci, of the Czech Republic, clears the puck as goaltender Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, falls on his back in the second ... Boston Bruins center David Krejci, of the Czech Republic, clears the puck as goaltender Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, falls on his back in the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Bruins and the Nashville Predators Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, takes a drink as Boston Bruins players celebrate a goal by right wing David Pastrnak (88)... Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, takes a drink as Boston Bruins players celebrate a goal by right wing David Pastrnak (88), of the Czech Republic, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) moves the puck ahead of Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) in the second period of an NHL hocke... Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) moves the puck ahead of Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A group of Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators battle for the puck trapped against the boards in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Ja... A group of Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators battle for the puck trapped against the boards in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored for the third consecutive game, Tuukka Rask made 34 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, which has lost five of six. Pekka Rinne finished with 30 saves.

New Nashville coach John Hynes lost his debut. Hynes replaced Peter Laviolette, who was fired Monday after five and a half seasons as head coach.

Pastrnak scored the game’s first goal at 1:36 of the opening period.

Driving down the right side, Pastrnak fired a slap shot from just above the faceoff dot past Rinne on the glove side.

Pastrnak has goals in three straight games and extended his point scoring streak to 11.

Heinen made it 2-0 at 8:21 of the second.

From the high slot, Heinen sent a shot by Predators defenseman Matt Irwin, who slid in an attempt to block the shot, which beat Rinne high to the far side for his seventh of the season.

Forsberg cut the Boston lead in half at 10:54 of the second.

With the Predators on a 5-on-3 power play, Forsberg’s shot from the high slot squeezed between Rask’s right arm and body.

Predators captain Roman Josi assisted on the goal. Josi has points in 11 consecutive games. It’s the longest point streak by a defenseman in the NHL this season

Bergeron’s power-play goal at 17:42 of the second restored Boston’s two-goal lead and Wagner scored his first goal in a month at 2:51 of the third.

Granlund scored a power-play goal at 18:06 of the third, but Krejci and Coyle scored 22 seconds apart to conclude the scoring.

NOTES: Boston is 15-0-5 when leading after two periods this season. ... Rask is 5-1-2 in his career against the Predators. ... Bruins D Torey Krug has assists in three consecutive games. ... Nashville C Matt Duchene returned to the lineup after missing two games due to an illnesS.

UP NEXT:

Bruins: Host Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Predators: Visit Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

