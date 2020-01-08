Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) passes the puck past Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) during the first period of a... Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) passes the puck past Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (14) and Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37), of Russia, keep an eye on the puck, behind H... Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (14) and Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37), of Russia, keep an eye on the puck, behind Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (49) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL... Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (49) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Carolina Hurricanes center Lucas Wallmark, right, of Sweden, scores against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) during the first period ... Carolina Hurricanes center Lucas Wallmark, right, of Sweden, scores against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) assists. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Joel Edmundson (6) celebrates his goal with Martin Necas (88), of the Czech Republic; Erik Haula (56), of Finland; Doug... Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Joel Edmundson (6) celebrates his goal with Martin Necas (88), of the Czech Republic; Erik Haula (56), of Finland; Dougie Hamilton (19); and center Ryan Dzingel (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton, left, reacts as he scores in overtime against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37), while... Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton, left, reacts as he scores in overtime against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37), while left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) looks on during an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton, right, is congratulated by defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) following Hamilton's overtime goal against th... Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton, right, is congratulated by defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) following Hamilton's overtime goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored 1:56 into overtime on a shot between goalie Brian Elliott’s pads to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Warren Foegele, Jake Gardiner, Lucas Wallmark and Joel Edmundson scored for the Hurricanes, who bounced back from a two-goal, first-period deficit with four straight goals, then squandered a two-goal, second-period lead.

Carolina broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-2 on its seven-game homestand.

Travis Konecny, Michael Raffl, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Travis Sanheim scored for Philadelphia, which lost its fourth straight and dropped five of six on a road trip that concluded Tuesday.

The Flyers' grueling travel schedule didn’t prevent them from getting off to a fast start. Konecny scored 37 seconds into the game on Philadelphia's first shot, which he squeezed between the blocker and the body of Carolina goalie James Reimer.

With 8:57 elapsed, Jake Voracek intercepted a pass by Hadn Fleury and found Raffl in front of the net for another score.

But after falling behind by two in the opening minutes for the second straight game, the Hurricanes struck back when Wallmark scored off the rebound of Brock McGinn's shot just 43 seconds after Raffl’s goal. Foegele evened the score at 2-2 later in the period when he lifted the puck high into the net off a cross-ice pass from Jordan Staal.

Defensemen Gardiner and Edmundson both beat Elliott with slap shots 1:45 apart into the second period as the Hurricanes took a 4-2 lead. Aube-Kubel cut it to 4-3 before the end of the period with a shot that Reimer fumbled between his glove and his arm after a turnover by Jaccob Slavin.

Philadelphia tied the score at 4-4 with 4:11 remaining in regulation when Sanheim skated unchecked from behind the net to the front and wristed a shot between Reimer’s pads.

Both goalies struggled. Reimer allowed two goals on shots that sneaked between an arm and his body. Elliott had difficulty controlling rebounds and gave up a pair of goals on slap shots by defensemen operating from the point area.

NOTES

Both teams have struggled defensively over the past few weeks. Philadelphia has surrendered at least five goals in five of its last six games, including four in a row. Carolina has given up at least three goals in seven of its last eight games, averaging 4.1 goals against per game during that stretch. ... Voracek has two goals and 10 assists in his last 10 games. ... Wallmark has 10 points in his last 10 games (five goals, five assists) after recording 10 points in his first 33 games of the season.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Washington on Wednesday to begin a three-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Meet Arizona on Friday as their homestand continues.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports