TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lee Chia-fen (李佳芬), the wife of Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), on Tuesday (Jan. 7) said the KMT "was not good before" but that it deserves "one last chance."

During a campaign rally for KMT candidate Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔) on Tuesday, Lee said the presidential race has descended into gossip over her relationship with her husband. "It is so strange that the presidential race has fixated on Lee Chia-fen," Liberty Times reported her as saying.

In response to allegations of Han's affair with a woman identified as Miss Wang, Lee said, "If we did not have a good relationship, why would I campaign this much for Han?"

In response to concerns about Han's thin appearance, Lee told supporters "not to worry." She also told them not to be concerned about her relationship with her husband, and said that what she and Han worry about is "the future of Taiwan."

Lee said that people often ask, "How is your relationship with the mayor? It's embarrassing." She lamented that for such an important election, months have been wasted on discussing their relationship.

She then criticized the governance of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as being "empty," because "they have nothing to say." She complained that, "A husband and wife have been smeared constantly, even down to the past four days. It doesn't matter. None of this is important."

Lee stated that what is important is to tell the ruling party that "democracy is democracy, the people call the shots." She then warned that, "If a politician doesn't know how to enable people to live a good life, they will go to hell," according to the report.

She closed by saying, "The Kuomintang was not good before, everyone should give the Kuomintang one last chance. Believe in the Kuomintang once more. Believe in Han Kuo-yu once more, and don't be cheated twice by Tsai Ing-wen. Han Kuo-yu will give you a fresh Kuomintang," reported Liberty Times.