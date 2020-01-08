NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 44 30 9 5 65 161 130 13-4-4 17-5-1 6-5-1 Boston 43 24 8 11 59 140 111 14-2-9 10-6-2 10-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108 14-5-2 13-7-1 8-4-1 Pittsburgh 42 25 12 5 55 142 113 16-5-3 9-7-2 5-2-3 Toronto 44 24 15 5 53 159 141 11-5-5 13-10-0 7-5-1 Tampa Bay 41 24 13 4 52 147 125 12-7-2 12-6-2 16-2-0 Carolina 42 24 16 2 50 140 119 12-8-0 12-8-2 3-8-1 Florida 42 22 15 5 49 151 141 13-7-2 9-8-3 7-6-1 Philadelphia 42 22 15 5 49 133 129 13-2-4 9-13-1 7-2-2 Columbus 43 20 15 8 48 113 118 12-9-2 8-6-6 7-5-3 Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135 13-5-3 6-12-4 7-9-1 Montreal 43 18 18 7 43 136 139 8-10-4 10-8-3 4-8-2 N.Y. Rangers 41 19 18 4 42 133 138 10-8-2 9-10-2 7-3-0 New Jersey 42 15 20 7 37 109 148 6-9-7 9-11-0 4-5-2 Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149 11-7-2 5-15-3 6-7-2 Detroit 43 10 30 3 23 92 165 6-14-1 4-16-2 3-9-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 43 26 10 7 59 135 119 13-4-3 13-6-4 10-2-1 Colorado 43 25 14 4 54 156 125 11-7-2 14-7-2 7-8-1 Vegas 45 24 15 6 54 144 133 14-7-3 10-8-3 11-4-2 Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104 15-6-2 9-8-2 9-4-2 Arizona 44 24 16 4 52 128 112 11-10-1 13-6-3 8-4-3 Edmonton 45 23 17 5 51 137 142 10-8-3 13-9-2 8-5-1 Vancouver 42 23 15 4 50 141 125 14-5-3 9-10-1 8-5-1 Winnipeg 43 23 16 4 50 133 131 10-9-2 13-7-2 7-4-3 Calgary 44 22 17 5 49 123 134 11-7-3 11-10-2 6-6-1 Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144 11-4-4 9-13-2 4-8-1 Nashville 41 19 15 7 45 142 137 10-7-4 9-8-3 5-5-0 Chicago 43 19 18 6 44 127 141 10-9-3 9-9-3 5-6-2 San Jose 44 19 21 4 42 119 148 11-11-1 8-10-3 8-7-1 Anaheim 42 17 20 5 39 110 132 11-7-3 6-13-2 5-7-1 Los Angeles 44 17 23 4 38 112 140 11-9-1 6-14-3 6-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders 1, Colorado 0

Edmonton 6, Toronto 4

Columbus 4, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington 6, Ottawa 1

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.