NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|44
|30
|9
|5
|65
|161
|130
|13-4-4
|17-5-1
|6-5-1
|Boston
|43
|24
|8
|11
|59
|140
|111
|14-2-9
|10-6-2
|10-4-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|27
|12
|3
|57
|120
|108
|14-5-2
|13-7-1
|8-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|42
|25
|12
|5
|55
|142
|113
|16-5-3
|9-7-2
|5-2-3
|Toronto
|44
|24
|15
|5
|53
|159
|141
|11-5-5
|13-10-0
|7-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|41
|24
|13
|4
|52
|147
|125
|12-7-2
|12-6-2
|16-2-0
|Carolina
|42
|24
|16
|2
|50
|140
|119
|12-8-0
|12-8-2
|3-8-1
|Florida
|42
|22
|15
|5
|49
|151
|141
|13-7-2
|9-8-3
|7-6-1
|Philadelphia
|42
|22
|15
|5
|49
|133
|129
|13-2-4
|9-13-1
|7-2-2
|Columbus
|43
|20
|15
|8
|48
|113
|118
|12-9-2
|8-6-6
|7-5-3
|Buffalo
|43
|19
|17
|7
|45
|127
|135
|13-5-3
|6-12-4
|7-9-1
|Montreal
|43
|18
|18
|7
|43
|136
|139
|8-10-4
|10-8-3
|4-8-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|19
|18
|4
|42
|133
|138
|10-8-2
|9-10-2
|7-3-0
|New Jersey
|42
|15
|20
|7
|37
|109
|148
|6-9-7
|9-11-0
|4-5-2
|Ottawa
|43
|16
|22
|5
|37
|118
|149
|11-7-2
|5-15-3
|6-7-2
|Detroit
|43
|10
|30
|3
|23
|92
|165
|6-14-1
|4-16-2
|3-9-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|43
|26
|10
|7
|59
|135
|119
|13-4-3
|13-6-4
|10-2-1
|Colorado
|43
|25
|14
|4
|54
|156
|125
|11-7-2
|14-7-2
|7-8-1
|Vegas
|45
|24
|15
|6
|54
|144
|133
|14-7-3
|10-8-3
|11-4-2
|Dallas
|42
|24
|14
|4
|52
|115
|104
|15-6-2
|9-8-2
|9-4-2
|Arizona
|44
|24
|16
|4
|52
|128
|112
|11-10-1
|13-6-3
|8-4-3
|Edmonton
|45
|23
|17
|5
|51
|137
|142
|10-8-3
|13-9-2
|8-5-1
|Vancouver
|42
|23
|15
|4
|50
|141
|125
|14-5-3
|9-10-1
|8-5-1
|Winnipeg
|43
|23
|16
|4
|50
|133
|131
|10-9-2
|13-7-2
|7-4-3
|Calgary
|44
|22
|17
|5
|49
|123
|134
|11-7-3
|11-10-2
|6-6-1
|Minnesota
|43
|20
|17
|6
|46
|133
|144
|11-4-4
|9-13-2
|4-8-1
|Nashville
|41
|19
|15
|7
|45
|142
|137
|10-7-4
|9-8-3
|5-5-0
|Chicago
|43
|19
|18
|6
|44
|127
|141
|10-9-3
|9-9-3
|5-6-2
|San Jose
|44
|19
|21
|4
|42
|119
|148
|11-11-1
|8-10-3
|8-7-1
|Anaheim
|42
|17
|20
|5
|39
|110
|132
|11-7-3
|6-13-2
|5-7-1
|Los Angeles
|44
|17
|23
|4
|38
|112
|140
|11-9-1
|6-14-3
|6-11-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Islanders 1, Colorado 0
Edmonton 6, Toronto 4
Columbus 4, Los Angeles 2
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Washington 6, Ottawa 1
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.