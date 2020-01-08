Special tokens released for Year of Rat. (Taipei MRT photo) Special tokens released for Year of Rat. (Taipei MRT photo)

The Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC) released three special ticket tokens Tuesday (Jan. 7) under a cooperation program with Guandu Temple to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Rat on the lunar calendar.

The tokens, in three colors and dubbed "money to become rich," are designed around the theme of "The God of Fortune is Coming."

They will be sold in a limited edition of 30,000 units of each color for NT$100 per token, with sales to begin Jan. 16 at three custom-made automatic vending machines installed at the Guandu MRT station in northern Taipei, according to the TRTC.

The first 200 buyers will obtain a lucky bag containing an amulet, a spring couplet, a coin purse and a book with illustrations of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals.

Each token will be good for two trips on the Taipei metro system without distance limitation, the company said.



(Courtesy of Taipei MRT)

The tokens were released in colors of red, orange and yellow, with the red one bearing the Chinese character 發 (Fa, meaning prosperity), while the orange one has the word 財 (Cai, meaning wealth), and the yellow one is 金 (Jin, meaning gold).