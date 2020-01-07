Golf glance

PGA TOUR

SONY OPEN

Site: Honolulu.

Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70.

Purse: $6.6 million. Winner's share: $1,188,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Matt Kuchar.

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Last week: Justin Thomas won the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Notes: All but 11 players from the winners-only field at Kapalua are playing the Sony Open. Among those skipping are five players from the top 20 in the world, including Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland. ... Justin Thomas and Ernie Els are the only players to sweep the Hawaii swing at Kapalua and Waialae. ... Thomas set the PGA Tour scoring record in 2017 at the Sony Open at 253. He opened with a 59. ... Jordan Spieth was entered and then withdrew with a minor illness. He is expected to return at Torrey Pines. ... The field also includes Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner and Patrick Reed. ... This is the 20-year anniversary of Paul Azinger winning the Sony Open for his final PGA Tour victory. Azinger says the victory kept him from an offer to join CBS Sports as an analyst.

Next week: The American Express.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN

Site: Johannesburg.

Course: Randpark GC.

Purse: 17.5 million rand. Winner's share: 2.9 million rand.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-9 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Louis Oosthuizen.

Race to Dubai leader: Pablo Larrazabal.

Last tournament: Adam Scott won the Australian PGA Championship.

Notes: The event has been part of the European Tour schedule since 1997 when Vijay Singh won. ... The Hong Kong Open moved to this week but is not part of the European Tour schedule because the tour pledged a full field to the South African Open. ... The field includes major champions Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, along with former Presidents Cup player Branden Grace. ... Five-time champion Ernie Els is not playing. ... The South African Open was first played in 1903, making it the third-oldest national open behind the British Open and the U.S. Open. Gary Player has won it a record 13 times.

Next week: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

THE BAHAMAS GREAT EXUMA CLASSIC

Dates: Jan. 12-15

Site: Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Course: Sandals Emerald Bay GC. Yardage: 7,001. Par: 72.

Purse: $600,000. Winner's share: $108,000.

Television: Sunday-Tuesday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Wednesday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Zecheng Dou.

Points leader: First event.

Last tournament: Tom Lewis won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Next week: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on Jan. 19-22.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

OTHER TOURS

ASIAN TOUR: Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong GC, Fanling, Hong Kong. Defending champion: Aaron Rai. Online: www.asiantour.com