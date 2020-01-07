France's Tessa Worley competes in an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lienz, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Piermarco Tacca... France's Tessa Worley competes in an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lienz, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Piermarco Tacca)

PARIS (AP) — Two-time world champion skier Tessa Worley has had surgery on her right knee and will miss several weeks of World Cup racing.

Worley, who is among Mikaela Shiffrin's main rivals in giant slalom, posted an update Tuesday on Instagram from her hospital bed. She suggested a return to training before the end of the season.

The 30-year-old French racer took gold in giant slalom at the 2013 and 2017 worlds, and has 13 World Cup race wins in her specialist discipline. She also competes in super-G races.

Worley finished third in the season-long giant slalom standings last year won by Shiffrin. She also placed third in the season-opening giant slalom at Soelden, Austria.

She said she had the operation to be free of the pain she felt when skiing recently. Her last race on Dec. 28 earned eighth place in a giant slalom won by Shiffrin in Lienz, Austria.

