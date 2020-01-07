All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 36 21 8 2 5 49 100 91 Hershey 36 21 10 2 3 47 102 92 Providence 38 20 15 1 2 43 116 101 Springfield 38 20 16 2 0 42 116 107 Charlotte 34 18 13 3 0 39 102 88 WB/Scranton 36 17 14 3 2 39 95 111 Lehigh Valley 36 13 18 1 4 31 82 105 Bridgeport 38 13 20 4 1 31 84 120

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 34 21 9 2 2 46 107 82 Utica 36 20 12 2 2 44 127 110 Toronto 35 20 12 2 1 43 117 110 Belleville 35 20 12 2 1 43 130 117 Laval 37 19 14 3 1 42 108 107 Syracuse 35 17 15 2 1 37 115 118 Cleveland 35 17 15 1 2 37 99 96 Binghamton 34 13 17 4 0 30 88 111

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 36 24 6 4 2 54 123 83 Iowa 36 20 12 2 2 44 111 105 Chicago 38 17 17 3 1 38 91 109 Manitoba 37 18 19 0 0 36 106 116 Rockford 34 17 16 0 1 35 95 106 San Antonio 36 13 14 5 4 35 105 111 Texas 36 15 17 2 2 34 103 118 Grand Rapids 37 14 19 2 2 32 104 128

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 33 25 7 1 0 51 129 84 Stockton 32 20 7 2 3 45 129 97 Colorado 32 18 10 3 1 40 105 92 Ontario 35 16 15 3 1 36 92 127 Bakersfield 32 14 13 4 1 33 96 114 San Diego 30 12 14 2 2 28 94 96 San Jose 31 11 18 0 2 24 100 119

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.