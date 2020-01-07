DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Syria on Tuesday and met officials including President Assad, state media reported.

Putin's visit is the second to the war-torn country where his troops have been fighting alongside government forces since 2015.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions between Iran, a key Syrian ally, and the United States, following the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike in neighboring Iraq.

A funeral procession for Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani was held Tuesday.

Soleimani's death has sparked calls across Iran for revenge against America for a slaying that’s drastically raised tensions across the Middle East.

The U.S. government warned ships of an unspecified threat from Iran across all the Mideast's waterways, crucial routes for global energy supplies.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force launched a drill with 52 fighter jets in Utah, just days after President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 sites in Iran.