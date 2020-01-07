Migrant workers gather at Taipei Main Station. (Flickr photo by 李季霖) Migrant workers gather at Taipei Main Station. (Flickr photo by 李季霖)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 147,387 Vietnamese worked overseas in 2019, with about 80,000, or 54 percent, working in Japan, while 54,480, or 37 percent, worked in Taiwan, CNA reported on Tuesday (Jan. 7).

This was the highest number of migrant workers from Vietnam in six years, surpassing the Vietnamese labor authority’s goal of 120,000 for 2019. The Vietnamese government sees its overseas workers as part of a national policy to eliminate poverty and acquire wealth, the CNA report said.

Currently 650,000 Vietnamese migrant workers are working in 40 countries, according to the Vietnam labor authority report. Furthermore, 2019 was the fourth consecutive year that Vietnam saw more than 120,000 overseas workers in a year, the report said.

Taiwan welcomed the most Vietnamese workers in the past, but this changed after Japan opened up to foreign labor.