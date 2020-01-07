Ehlers helps Jets beat sliding Canadiens 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets beat Ilya Kovalchuk and the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Monday night.

Andrew Copp and Josh Morrissey also scored for Winnipeg, which had dropped five of six. Captain Blake Wheeler had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves.

The 36-year-old Kovalchuk picked up an assist in his Canadiens debut. He signed a one-year contract on Friday.

Kovalchuk had three goals and six assists in 17 games with Los Angeles before the Kings placed him on waivers last month. His previous game was on Nov. 9 against his new team at the Bell Centre.

Defenseman Ben Chiarot scored twice for Montreal, which has lost six in a row. Carey Price stopped 24 shots.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports