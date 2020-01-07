TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A red air pollution alert has been issued in Kaohsiung today (Jan. 7), and 31 weather stations have issued orange warnings, while the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a dense fog advisory for parts of western Taiwan.

At 7:15 a.m. this morning, the CWB issued a dense fog advisory for Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Lienchiang County. The CWB cautioned that local fog or low clouds could lower visibility to 200 meters in some areas.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that in the early morning, high-altitude cirrus clouds moved over northern Taiwan. Wu said there will likely be low clouds or fog in some parts of central and southern Taiwan as well as coastal areas of eastern Taiwan.

Wu said that the air will be stagnant over western Taiwan and that air quality will be poor, with 31 western air quality monitoring stations issuing orange warnings for air that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Worse still, the Qiaotou and Nanzi weather stations in Kaohsiung have issued red alerts for air that is unhealthy for all groups.



(CWB screenshot)