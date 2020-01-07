CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation is negotiating to have the men's national team play an exhibition at Wales on March 30.

The match would follow an exhibition against the Netherlands at Eindhoven on March 26.

Both games would be on FIFA dates, allowing the U.S. to select from its full player pool.

The Americans started training this week in Bradenton, Florida, with players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 at Carson, California. Training had been scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, but the USSF changed the venue after a U.S. military air strike last week killed a top Iranian military commander.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports