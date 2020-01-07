PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers has hired Andrew Aurich as its offensive line coach.

Coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Monday, bringing in another coach with New Jersey ties.

A Princeton graduate in 2006, Aurich has worked with both Schiano and new offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson.

Aurich worked with Schiano at Rutgers in 2009 and ’10 and joined him in Tampa Bay for the ’12 season with the Buccaneers.

Aurich has been on Princeton's coaching staff for eight seasons, including six with Gleeson.

Aurich spent this past season as the Tigers' offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He also coached running backs, tight ends and special teams in his tenure with the Ivy League school.

“New Jersey is home for me and I’m excited to return to Rutgers, a place that has so many special memories for me,” said Aurich, a Minnesota native. “The chance to work with coach Schiano and coach Gleeson again is very exciting.”

___

