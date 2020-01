Monday

At ASB Tennis Centre

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Monday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round Of 32

Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 7-5, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Round Of 16

Jessica Moore and Arina Rodionova, Australia, def. Sara Errani, Italy, and Paige Mary Hourigan, New Zealand, 6-1, 6-3.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Valeria Savinykh, Russia, and Irina Bara, Romania, 6-0, 6-4.

Serena Williams, United States, and Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.