  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/01/07 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2497 Down 32
Mar 2515 2518 2467 2484 Down 35
May 2529 2530 2480 2497 Down 32
Jul 2532 2537 2486 2506 Down 27
Sep 2513 2522 2474 2492 Down 26
Dec 2468 2480 2435 2451 Down 21
Mar 2442 2445 2412 2423 Down 19
May 2439 2439 2417 2417 Down 18
Jul 2410 Down 17
Sep 2400 Down 16
Dec 2400 Down 16