BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2497
|Down
|32
|Mar
|2515
|2518
|2467
|2484
|Down
|35
|May
|2529
|2530
|2480
|2497
|Down
|32
|Jul
|2532
|2537
|2486
|2506
|Down
|27
|Sep
|2513
|2522
|2474
|2492
|Down
|26
|Dec
|2468
|2480
|2435
|2451
|Down
|21
|Mar
|2442
|2445
|2412
|2423
|Down
|19
|May
|2439
|2439
|2417
|2417
|Down
|18
|Jul
|2410
|Down
|17
|Sep
|2400
|Down
|16
|Dec
|2400
|Down
|16