By  Associated Press
2020/01/07 04:18

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jan 122.15 Down 4.20
Mar 124.50 Down 4.15
Mar 126.25 126.55 121.55 122.15 Down 4.20
May 128.50 128.80 123.85 124.50 Down 4.15
Jul 130.45 130.95 126.00 126.65 Down 4.10
Sep 132.70 132.90 128.05 128.65 Down 4.00
Dec 135.10 135.35 130.60 131.20 Down 3.90
Mar 137.45 137.75 133.00 133.60 Down 3.90
May 138.55 138.75 134.40 134.70 Down 3.90
Jul 139.40 139.60 135.25 135.55 Down 3.95
Sep 140.25 140.45 136.05 136.35 Down 3.95
Dec 141.70 141.95 137.60 137.90 Down 3.85
Mar 139.50 139.55 139.30 139.55 Down 3.75
May 140.50 140.75 140.50 140.75 Down 3.75
Jul 141.90 Down 3.75
Sep 143.10 Down 3.75
Dec 145.80 Down 3.75