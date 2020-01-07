New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jan
|122.15
|Down 4.20
|Mar
|124.50
|Down 4.15
|Mar
|126.25
|126.55
|121.55
|122.15
|Down 4.20
|May
|128.50
|128.80
|123.85
|124.50
|Down 4.15
|Jul
|130.45
|130.95
|126.00
|126.65
|Down 4.10
|Sep
|132.70
|132.90
|128.05
|128.65
|Down 4.00
|Dec
|135.10
|135.35
|130.60
|131.20
|Down 3.90
|Mar
|137.45
|137.75
|133.00
|133.60
|Down 3.90
|May
|138.55
|138.75
|134.40
|134.70
|Down 3.90
|Jul
|139.40
|139.60
|135.25
|135.55
|Down 3.95
|Sep
|140.25
|140.45
|136.05
|136.35
|Down 3.95
|Dec
|141.70
|141.95
|137.60
|137.90
|Down 3.85
|Mar
|139.50
|139.55
|139.30
|139.55
|Down 3.75
|May
|140.50
|140.75
|140.50
|140.75
|Down 3.75
|Jul
|141.90
|Down 3.75
|Sep
|143.10
|Down 3.75
|Dec
|145.80
|Down 3.75