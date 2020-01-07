File-This Sept. 8, 2019, file photo shows Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) catching a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's James McCann d... File-This Sept. 8, 2019, file photo shows Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) catching a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's James McCann during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago. The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, that they have signed Calhoun to a two-year contract with a club option for 2022. The 32-year-old Calhoun, who lives in nearby Tempe, Arizona, has played eight major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, batting .249 in his career with 140 homers. In 2019, he hit .232 with a career-high 33 homers while playing mostly right field. (AP Photo/Matt Marton,File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Outfielder Kole Calhoun can earn $23 million over three seasons as part of his $16 million, two-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Calhoun's contract, announced Dec. 30, calls for salaries of $6 million this year and $8 million in 2021. The Diamondbacks have a $9 million option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout.

The 32-year-old Calhoun, who lives in nearby Tempe, has a .249 average with 140 homers and 451 RBIs in eight seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. He hit .232 last year with 74 RBIs and a career-high 33 homers while playing mostly right field.

