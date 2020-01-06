PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Officials in Kosovo resumed efforts Monday to form a coalition government, three months after inconclusive parliamentary elections failed to give any party a governing majority.

President Hashim Thaci said he held a “consultative” meeting with Albin Kurti, head of the left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje, which came first in the Oct. 6 snap polls. Kurti is widely expected to be nominated prime minister if a new coalition government can be formed.

“Forming the government is a vital need for Kosovo and its citizens,” Thaci said after the meeting. He added that he would wait another 48 more hours before taking the next step, but did not clarify what would that be.

Vetevendosje won 29 of the 120 seats in Kosovo's parliament.

Kurti is in coalition talks with the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo, which came second in the election winning 28 seats. The parties disagreed on who will be appointed Kosovo's new president after Thaci's mandate expires in 2021. To avoid a minority government, Kurti would need the support of smaller parties too.

The new cabinet will need to include a representative of the ethnic Serb minority, according to Kosovo's constitution.

The snap polls were held after the resignation in July of former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj who was summoned by a Netherlands-based international court to be questioned over alleged war crimes.

Formerly part of the ex-Yugoslavia, Kosovo gained independence after a NATO bombing campaign that followed a bloody Serb crackdown on ethnic Albanian separatists.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia and many other countries don't recognize it.