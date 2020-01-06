TAIPEI, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Egis Technology Inc. (6462:TWO) reports monthly revenue of NT$628mn for December 2019, an increase of 19.2% from November 2019, and an increase of 121.4% from December 2018.

On a quarterly basis, 4Q19 revenue declined modestly, decreasing 4.1% QoQ, which is in line with the seasonal pattern seen among IC fabless peers and consistent with what we communicated at our previous earnings conference.

Revenue for the full-year 2019 reached NT$7,358mn, a new high and an increase of 24.5% YoY.

About Egis Technology Inc.

As a leading provider of fingerprint biometrics, Egis Technology Inc. (6462.TWO), specializes in providing a total turnkey solution with superior sensor performance and software functionality. Their proprietary matching algorithm offers one of the best FAR/FRR performances in the current market while providing maximum security and convenience. Egis' leading edge fingerprint technology is the ideal choice for implementation in mobile devices. As a board member of the FIDO Alliance, Egis aims to provide security and authentication for all in the online world. Egis is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with branch offices located in Mainland China and Japan. For more information, please visit www.egistec.com.

