All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 36 21 8 2 5 49 100 91 Hershey 36 21 10 2 3 47 102 92 Providence 38 20 15 1 2 43 116 101 Springfield 38 20 16 2 0 42 116 107 Charlotte 34 18 13 3 0 39 102 88 WB/Scranton 36 17 14 3 2 39 95 111 Lehigh Valley 36 13 18 1 4 31 82 105 Bridgeport 38 13 20 4 1 31 84 120

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 34 21 9 2 2 46 107 82 Utica 36 20 12 2 2 44 127 110 Toronto 35 20 12 2 1 43 117 110 Belleville 35 20 12 2 1 43 130 117 Laval 37 19 14 3 1 42 108 107 Syracuse 35 17 15 2 1 37 115 118 Cleveland 35 17 15 1 2 37 99 96 Binghamton 34 13 17 4 0 30 88 111

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 36 24 6 4 2 54 123 83 Iowa 36 20 12 2 2 44 111 105 Chicago 38 17 17 3 1 38 91 109 Manitoba 37 18 19 0 0 36 106 116 Rockford 34 17 16 0 1 35 95 106 San Antonio 36 13 14 5 4 35 105 111 Texas 36 15 17 2 2 34 103 118 Grand Rapids 37 14 19 2 2 32 104 128

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 33 25 7 1 0 51 129 84 Stockton 32 20 7 2 3 45 129 97 Colorado 32 18 10 3 1 40 105 92 Ontario 35 16 15 3 1 36 92 127 Bakersfield 32 14 13 4 1 33 96 114 San Diego 30 12 14 2 2 28 94 96 San Jose 31 11 18 0 2 24 100 119

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 2

Charlotte 4, Providence 1

San Antonio 5, Grand Rapids 4

Lehigh Valley 4, Toronto 2

Chicago 3, Rockford 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled