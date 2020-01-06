DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The third umpire will call the front foot no balls during the limited-overs series between the West Indies and Ireland.

The trial will be carried out in all the three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s, , starting from Tuesday in Bridgetown.

“The third umpire will monitor each ball for any front foot infringement and communicate it to the on-field umpire to call a no ball,” the ICC said in a statement on Monday.

The on-field umpire will not call any front foot no balls unless he is instructed by the third umpire.

The no ball technology was first tested during the one-day series between England and Pakistan in 2016 and was also used last month when West Indies toured India for the ODIs and Twenty20s.

After the trial, the ICC will gauge whether it has made an impact on the accuracy of no ball decisions and “whether it can be implemented while minimizing disruption to the flow of the game.”

