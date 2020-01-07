TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taichung City Government announced on Monday (Jan. 6) that Japanese car manufacturer Isuzu will build its first overseas manufacturing base for eco-friendly commercial vehicles in Taichung with a multi-billion New Taiwan dollar investment, creating 200 high-end jobs.

According to the company, operations will begin in 2021, with a research and development center also to be established in the future. Isuzu's huge investment in eco-friendly automobiles is in line with the Taichung mayor's goal of diminishing air pollution.

The city government said it believes the perfect geographic location and industrial advantages of Taichung are what impressed Isuzu. Taichung is Taiwan's city of mechanical industry, accumulating suppliers of key components and material technologies for eco-friendly commercial vehicles, said the press release.

According to Chang Feng-yuan (張峯源), director of the Economic Development Bureau of Taichung City, Isuzu built its sole assembly plant in Taiwan in Taichung's Waipu District in 2013.

Chang said the city will have a specialized coordinator assist Isuzu and accelerate the construction of the factories. It will offer land, utilities, roads, and other infrastructure through a simplified application process, aiming to create an agglomeration economy for the automotive industry in Taichung.