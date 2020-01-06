  1. Home
  2. 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election

Lai rebuts rumor Taiwan's President Tsai would be ousted after re-election

Lai was preferred choice in primary among those pushing for Taiwan's formal independence

  1408
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/06 18:03
William Lai (left) and Tsai Ing-wen

William Lai (left) and Tsai Ing-wen (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice presidential candidate William Lai (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has refuted claims that the pro-independence camp would seek to remove incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) from office once she wins her re-election bid in the presidential election just five days away.

Lai, who spoke while rallying support in New Taipei on Monday (Jan. 6), denounced the allegation made by Tainan Councilor Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介) of the Kuomintang (KMT) party the previous day as nonsense, reported NOWnews.

Hsieh alleged that DPP members who favor formal independence for Taiwan have been conspiring with each other against Tsai. He conjured up a scenario where Tsai could be ousted and replaced by Lai through political maneuvering after she successfully receives a fresh mandate from the electorate in the elections taking place on Saturday.

Lai brushed off the assertion, saying it was merely another attempt by the DPP’s political foes to drive a wedge between him and Tsai. He said Hsieh is an old acquaintance who is known for his “absurd” remarks, according to the report.

Lai, who is regarded as being more in line with the pro-independence camp, was engaged in a bitter battle with Tsai a few months ago in the party’s primary. He had challenged Tsai’s capability to run the country, saying the DPP’s rout in the 2018 local elections indicated the Taiwanese people's disenchantment with President Tsai.
independence
ruling
DPP

RELATED ARTICLES

Peng Ming-min: New Taiwan government should form new nation
Peng Ming-min: New Taiwan government should form new nation
2020/01/03 16:53
US Department of State reacts to Taiwan’s Anti-Infiltration Act
US Department of State reacts to Taiwan’s Anti-Infiltration Act
2020/01/03 16:39
Taiwan campaign spokeswoman resigns over 'China unification treason' remarks
Taiwan campaign spokeswoman resigns over 'China unification treason' remarks
2020/01/03 14:06
Videos shows Chinese tourists busted for mooning Taiwan independence supporter
Videos shows Chinese tourists busted for mooning Taiwan independence supporter
2020/01/02 18:22
Taiwan Legislative Yuan approves Anti-Infiltration Act aimed at China
Taiwan Legislative Yuan approves Anti-Infiltration Act aimed at China
2019/12/31 16:38