Taiwan’s MOST leads 28 companies to participate in CES 2020

28 participating Taiwanese companies include startups in fields of AI, IoT, medical care, internet security, and smart cities

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/06 16:16
(Consumer Technology Association photo CES®)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), which was founded by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) to promote entrepreneurship and startups, has led 28 Taiwanese companies to participate in CES 2020, CNA reported on Monday (Jan. 6).

The 28 companies include startups in the fields of AI, Internet of things, medical care, internet security, and smart cities, according to the news agency. Some of the startups were announced as winners of the CES Innovation Awards at the end of last year.

CES 2020 will take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 7–10. The event has attracted more than 4,500 exhibitors, who will launch nearly 20,000 new products, according to its official website.
Taiwan Tech Arena
CES 2020

