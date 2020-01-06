TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese maintenance worker has been confirmed dead by police after getting stuck between an elevator and the elevator shaft at Shih Hsin University (SHU) Monday morning (Jan. 6).

According to UDN, the 64-year-old elevator mechanic, surnamed Kuo (郭), became trapped between the first and second floor during a routine inspection at around 11 a.m. Monday morning. The school immediately informed the Taipei City Police as well as the local fire department about the incident, but by the time a rescue team arrived, Kuo reportedly had no signs of life.

The fire department cautiously deployed equipment to widen the gap between the elevator and the wall of the shaft, but unfortunately, Kuo's body was severely distorted and it became clear that he was dead. The police have secured the scene, and the cause of the accident is currently under investigation, reported Liberty Times.