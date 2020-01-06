4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles SW Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolted southwestern Taiwan this afternoon (Jan. 6) at 2:53 p.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Based on CWB data, the epicenter of the temblor was 10 kilometers south-southwest of Chiayi County Hall at a shallow depth of 7.7 kilometers. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Chiayi City, a 3 in Yunlin County and Chiayi County, and a 2 in Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Penghu County, and Changhua County. A less intense level of 1 was recorded in Nantou County, Taitung County, Taichung City, and Hualien County.

No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.



(CWB map of today's quake)