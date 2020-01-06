  1. Home
4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles SW Taiwan

Magnitude 4.7 temblor shakes Taiwan's Chiayi County

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/06 15:24
(CWB map of today's quake)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolted southwestern Taiwan this afternoon (Jan. 6) at 2:53 p.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Based on CWB data, the epicenter of the temblor was 10 kilometers south-southwest of Chiayi County Hall at a shallow depth of 7.7 kilometers. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Chiayi City, a 3 in Yunlin County and Chiayi County, and a 2 in Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Penghu County, and Changhua County. A less intense level of 1 was recorded in Nantou County, Taitung County, Taichung City, and Hualien County.

No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.


