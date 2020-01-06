Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Comtois during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anah... Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Comtois during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith, left, celebrates after his goal with Mattias Ekholm during the second period of an NHL hockey game against... Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith, left, celebrates after his goal with Mattias Ekholm during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers, right, fights with Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson during the first period of an NHL hockey g... Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers, right, fights with Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Nashville Predators right wing Rocco Grimaldi, left, and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Larsson battle for the puckduring the first period of an NHL h... Nashville Predators right wing Rocco Grimaldi, left, and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Larsson battle for the puckduring the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique celebrates after scoring against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, ... Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique celebrates after scoring against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel, left, blocks a shot baby Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith during the first period of an NHL hockey game in A... Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel, left, blocks a shot baby Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros blocks a shot against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., S... Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros blocks a shot against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros fails to block a goal by Anaheim Ducks right wing Daniel Sprong during the second period of an NHL hockey g... Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros fails to block a goal by Anaheim Ducks right wing Daniel Sprong during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique, middle, celebrates with center Sam Steel, left, after scoring, as Nashville Predators defenseman Jarred Tinordi sk... Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique, middle, celebrates with center Sam Steel, left, after scoring, as Nashville Predators defenseman Jarred Tinordi skates by during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals and an assist, Ryan Getzlaf got the deciding goal int he fifth round of the shootout and also had three assists, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Sunday night.

Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist, and Cam Fowler also scored to help the Ducks end a three-game losing streak. John Gibson made 22 saves.

Craig Smith scored twice, and Rocco Grimaldi and Austin Watson each had a goal for the Predators, who have lost four of five. Juuse Saros made 43 saves.

Roman Josi had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games, the longest ever by a Nashville defenseman.

With the Predators trailing 4-2, Smith pulled them within one at 4:13 of the third, and Grimaldi tied it at 6:30 with a sharp-angle shot after Josi lost his footing readying a backhand shot.

Josi has seven goals and 11 assists during his point streak. It was Josi’s 10th assist in the past six games.

The Ducks scored three goals in the second period after falling behind 2-1 on Smith’s first power-play goal of the season at 2:59.

Fowler tied it up with a wrist shot with 7:26 left in the period, and Sprong put Anaheim back in front with 5:08 remaining by following up Fowler’s one-timer for his first power-play goal. Henrique made it 4-2 with 3:38 to go on the power play when Sam Steel’s shot struck his right skate and careened in.

It was Henrique’s first three-point game of the season and his second multi-goal game.

Henrique backhanded his own rebound in to put the Ducks in front 1-0 with 7:54 left in the first, but Watson tipped Colin Blackwell’s shot from the point past Gibson to tie it with 49 seconds remaining.

NOTES: Predators F Matt Duchene (illness) and D Dante Fabbro (upper body) did not play for the second straight game. Nashville also scratched D Dan Hamhuis. ... Ducks F Rickard Rakell missed his sixth game because of an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

