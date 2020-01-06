TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Famed author of children’s literature Weny Kuei (桂文亞) was invited as the guest on the latest episode of the I-Fun Learning website's Celebrity Interviews.

I-Fun Learning is part of the National Academy for Educational Research (NAER), which provides resources for teachers and students. In this episode, Kuei shared her experience in creative writing and recalled being secretly in love with a classmate back in junior high.

Kuei first shared the story behind the writing of “I Love Blue Shadow,” the story of her falling for a classmate when she was a junior high school student. She said she began to pay attention to boys as young as third or fourth grade.

She went to say that in junior high, all the girls in her class had a crush on a male classmate, Blue Shadow, because he was the handsome captain of the gymnastics team.

“However, it was only a feeling in the past. After I became a writer, and when I was looking for topics to write about, the memory returned and I thought it was very suitable for children today because they would be able to relate to how I felt at the time,” she said.

The author then shifted topics to focus on the importance of being observant. She said that every earnest person cultivates a habit of observation, which explains why she always keeps a notebook in her purse and jots down anything that evokes her emotions.

She went on to say that observation is even more important than studying as a way of life.

Kuei also advocated learning how to ask questions. Having worked as a journalist, she said learning how to conduct an interview was very important.

She advised doing research about the topic of an interview before making a list of questions. During the interview, ask more questions if answers are unclear, she added.

Finally, she shared a motto of hers: “Be sincere towards matters and people you are dealing with, and be honest with yourself.”



(National Academy for Educational Research photo)