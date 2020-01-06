TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A National Geographic photographer captured this photo of the 2020 Taipei 101 New Year's Day fireworks display on Jan. 1.

The photographer, Jacky Huang (Instagram account @jackyhphotos), who contributes to National Geographic magazine, captured this stunning photo with a 24mm lens on a Canon EOS 7D Mark II. The photo has rapidly gained over 500 upvotes since Huang uploaded it to the social media site early Monday morning (Jan. 6).

The display at the Taiwanese capital's iconic skyscraper lasted 300 seconds and involved the launching of 16,000 fireworks at the stroke of midnight. The show communicated to the world that Taiwan is a vehicle of hope that boasts cultural diversity and a plethora of resources.

Taipei 101 held the title of the world's tallest building for several years and has been hosting the fireworks event since 2005, making it a New Year's hotspot alongside the annual party at Taipei City Hall. The extravaganza is hailed by CNN as one of the greatest events for ringing in the new year.



(Photo by Jacky Huang)