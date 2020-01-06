  1. Home
Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing

By NASSER KARIMI and JON GAMBRELL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/01/06 11:48
In this Nov. 5, 2016 photo, Gen. Esmail Ghaani speaks in a meeting in Tehran, Iran. A new Iranian general has stepped out of the shadows to lead the c...

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian general who replaced the leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad is vowing to take revenge.

Esmail Ghaani made the remarks in an interview with Iranian state television aired Monday.

Ghaani said: "God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly actions will be taken."