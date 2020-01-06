  1. Home
New Suhua to open in E. Taiwan Monday afternoon

Taiwan’s Suhua Improvement road to ease traffic and reduce travel time to east coast

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/06 13:15
Suhua Improvement road to cut traffic time along east coast. (Suhua Improvement Engineering Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After nine years of construction and NT$55 billion (US$1.8 billion), the Suhua Improvement road will be fully open to Taiwanese drivers at 4 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 6), making trips to the eastern part of the island faster and smoother.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) attended the launch ceremony Monday morning and expressed gratitude to all personnel involved. He emphasized that the introduction of the new sections of Suhua Highway is merely the beginning, with more traffic projects to come, reported CNA.

Su said that the Suhua Improvement road was built to bypass dangerous sections of the original Suhua Highway and that the new alignment is expected to cut an hour off trips along the coastline. He promised that the Taiwanese government will continue to create high-quality highway systems that connect different parts of the island and allow the residents of eastern Taiwan to travel more easily.

With the opening of the Suhua Improvement road, Capital Bus Company will begin operating its TPE-HUN Shuttle Buses (北花客運), providing a new option for travelers who wish to visit the eastern part of Taiwan. The Suhua Improvement road is 84 kilometers (km) in length, 18.6 km shorter than the original Suhua highway, and has a speed limit of 60 km/h, reported ET Today.
Suhua Improvement Project
Suhua Highway
Su Tseng-chang
Taiwan travel

