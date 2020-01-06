TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Justin Bieber has released a new song from his latest album, and it has already attracted 12 million views on YouTube.

The Canadian pop singer is back after four years of experiencing low points in his life, according to Universal Music Taiwan (UMT). Bieber’s new song, titled “Yummy,” was released on Jan. 5, and it has reached 12 million hits on YouTube as of Jan. 6.

UMT stated that Bieber will launch a new album as well as a world tour in 2020. The album's release date has not been confirmed, but Forbes has selected it as one of the most anticipated albums of the year.

Bieber explained in the trailer for the album that this new work is a reflection of his entry into a new stage in his life. The documentary titled “Justin Bieber: Seasons” gathered together musicians and producers that Bieber has worked with, along with his wife, Hailey Bieber, to share what goes on behind the scenes in show business.

In the trailer, Bieber expressed that “As humans, we go through so many ups and downs, so many good seasons and bad seasons. Sometimes I want to give up.” His wife, Hailey Bieber, added, “There is a lot of pressure that people don’t see. Maybe by watching this, people will get a glimpse into his world.”



Bieber's latest song (Youtube video)



The trailer of the documentary (Youtube video)