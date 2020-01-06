TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in northern Taiwan are set to plummet to 11 degrees Celsius on Thursday (Jan. 9) under the influence of a dry continental cold air mass, but balmy weather is expected on Election Day (Jan. 11).

Partly cloudy and clear skies are expected for Monday (Jan. 6) and Tuesday (Jan. 7), with temperatures hovering at a mild 15-18 degrees at night and 25 degrees during the day.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), a northeasterly wind is expected to strengthen on Wednesday (Jan. 8) and bring down temperatures in northern Taiwan to as low as 11 degrees from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. Occasional precipitation is expected in mountainous areas in northern and eastern Taiwan.

Along with partly cloudy and clear skies, the cold air mass will bring temperatures in the central region to as low as 14 degrees. The CWB predicts the air mass will retreat beginning on Friday (Jan. 10).

On Saturday, sunny skies are expected when the presidential and legislative elections kick off at 8 a.m. and run until 4 p.m., and the temperature is forecast to bounce back to a high of 23 degrees in northern Taiwan, 24 degrees in the central and southern parts of the country, and 25 degrees in southern county of Pingtung. However, the weather will turn wet and cool the next day under the effect of a northeasterly wind.