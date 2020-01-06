  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's election results could alter Japan's defensive tactics

Cross-strait relationship deciding factor for Taiwan presidential election: Japanese media veteran

  3928
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/06 11:37
Taiwan presidential election discussed on Japanese TV program. (Youtube screenshot)

Taiwan presidential election discussed on Japanese TV program. (Youtube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese senior media journalist Akira Ikegami (池上彰) said Saturday (Jan. 4) that the Jan. 11 Taiwanese presidential election bears significant importance in deciding how the Japanese government will adjust its national defensive strategy.

During a New Year TV special, Ikegami, who previously worked for the NHK for 33 years, pointed out that the two main Taiwanese presidential candidates, Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), advocate very different approaches to cross-strait issues. With the TV projection showing Tsai as "continually detached from China" and Han as "closely associated with China," Ikegami said whether or not Tsai is re-elected determines the future of Japan.

The 69-year-old journalist stressed that the Hong Kong protests that started last June will greatly impact the decision of the Taiwanese voters. He added that many Taiwanese citizens will cast their ballots in favor of Tsai to prevent Taiwan from becoming the next Hong Kong, reported CNA.

Ikegami said he believed that Japan's Self-Defense Force will be on alert if Han wins the hearts of the Taiwanese people. He said that Tsai seeks to establish boundaries with the Chinese government while Han claims that Taiwan has no future unless it collaborates with China and its economic system.
Japan-Taiwan
2020 Taiwan Presidential Election
Tsai Ing-wen
Han Kou-yu
cross-strait relations
Hong Kong protests

RELATED ARTICLES

3 avenues available to China if Taiwan reelects Pres. Tsai: IR expert
3 avenues available to China if Taiwan reelects Pres. Tsai: IR expert
2020/01/06 17:35
Han implies Taiwan is 'possessed' after Black Hawk crash
Han implies Taiwan is 'possessed' after Black Hawk crash
2020/01/06 12:59
Taiwan presidential candidate says coed's calves distracted him from studies
Taiwan presidential candidate says coed's calves distracted him from studies
2020/01/06 12:12
Video shows China unification supporters assault Taiwanese actor for flipping them off
Video shows China unification supporters assault Taiwanese actor for flipping them off
2020/01/06 11:02
Over 1,800 academics throw weight behind Tsai as Taiwan's elections loom
Over 1,800 academics throw weight behind Tsai as Taiwan's elections loom
2020/01/05 16:50