NEW YORK (AP) — Cynthia Erivo and Greta Gerwig rocked sparkling chokers as the Golden Globes red carpet kicked off Sunday, with Erivo in a hand-beaded custom Thom Browne gown and Gerwig in black and cream.

Both went off-shoulder for the big night in Beverly Hills, California. Erivo, the “Harriet” star and fashion standout, said her dress includes designs of her favorite flower, the peony, at the hem and in her lining.

The short-sleeve gown, Erivo told E!, took 800 hours. A huge blue stone dropped from her short necklace.

Shades of pink had an early trend moment on Kirsten Dunst and Dakota Fanning, among others, while Margo Robbie showed off a burst encrusted color in a strapless top with a white column skirt below, her hair loose and beach wavy. Jennifer Lopez stunned in a huge bow at the front of her dress, partially in jewel-tone green.

Jodie Cromer, from “Killing Eve," sported another fashion trend of the evening, puffy sleeves.

And the men?

Andrew Scott, the “hot priest” from “Fleabag,” left his cream tuxedo jacket unbuttoned for interviews and wore a huge smile on his face during his first trip to the Globes, a dark curl falling over his forehead.

The kids also represented.

The night's youngest nominee, 12-year-old Roman Griffin Davis of “Jojo Rabbit,” took it all in wearing a bright orange velvet tuxedo jacket with black lapels and bow tie. He's a huge fan of Globes host Ricky Gervais.

"I like how he has the courage to say anything,” Roman told E!

Billy Porter, the “Pose” nominee and fashion trailblazer, failed to disappoint in an epic long train in cream. It was adorned with white feathers and attached to a tuxedo jacket in the same hue. It's a custom look by Alex Vinash and — bonus — the train zips off.

"It is a dinner and I do have to sit down," he smiled.

Porter's gear took three months to create, well before nominations were announced.

"It's really odd to have to work on clothes before you're even nominated," he said.

The gender-bending star and singer carried a mirrored bag by Emm Kuo, with a diamond dragon fly on one lapel by Tiffany & Co.