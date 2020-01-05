Lazio's Danilo Cataldi and Brescia's Mario Balotelli, left, vie for the ball during the Italian Series A soccer match between Brescia and Lazio at the... Lazio's Danilo Cataldi and Brescia's Mario Balotelli, left, vie for the ball during the Italian Series A soccer match between Brescia and Lazio at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Gianluca Checchi/LaPresse via AP)

Brescia forward Mario Balotelli, left, is embraced by teammate Romulo after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Series A soccer match bet... Brescia forward Mario Balotelli, left, is embraced by teammate Romulo after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Series A soccer match between Brescia and Lazio at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Gianluca Checchi/LaPresse via AP)

Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores his side's second goal, during the Italian Series A soccer match between Brescia and Lazio at the Mario Rigamonti stadium... Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores his side's second goal, during the Italian Series A soccer match between Brescia and Lazio at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Gianluca Checchi/LaPresse via AP)

Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores his side's first goal on a penalty kick, during the Italian Series A soccer match between Brescia and Lazio at the Mario ... Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores his side's first goal on a penalty kick, during the Italian Series A soccer match between Brescia and Lazio at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Gianluca Checchi/LaPresse via AP)

Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates with a teammate after scoring his side's first goal on a penalty kick, during the Italian Series A soccer match betwe... Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates with a teammate after scoring his side's first goal on a penalty kick, during the Italian Series A soccer match between Brescia and Lazio at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Gianluca Checchi/LaPresse via AP)

Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring his side's first goal on a penalty kick, during the Italian Series A soccer match between Brescia and L... Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring his side's first goal on a penalty kick, during the Italian Series A soccer match between Brescia and Lazio at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Gianluca Checchi/LaPresse via AP)

Lazio players celebrates after Ciro Immobile scored his side's winning goal, during the Italian Series A soccer match between Brescia and Lazio at the... Lazio players celebrates after Ciro Immobile scored his side's winning goal, during the Italian Series A soccer match between Brescia and Lazio at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Gianluca Checchi/LaPresse via AP)

Ciro Immobile and Lazio started the new year as they ended 2019 as the forward scored twice to help his side to a ninth successive Serie A victory.

Third-placed Lazio fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 at 10-man Brescia in stoppage time and move to within three points of the top two, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Immobile became the first player since 1959 to score 19 goals in his first 17 Italian league matches of the season, while Lazio’s ninth Serie A win matched a club record set in 1998-99.

The capital side also beat Juventus in December to win the Italian Super Cup before the winter break.

Brescia in contrast is languishing in the relegation zone but it took the lead in the 18th minute, against the run of play, when Mario Balotelli turned in Stefano Sabella’s ball over the top.

However, Brescia’s chances of a first win in three matches diminished shortly before the break when Andrea Cistana was sent off for hauling down Felipe Caicedo and Immobile converted the resulting penalty.

Even with 10 men, Brescia continued to play well and looked set to hold on for a point before Immobile fired in a ball from Caicedo in added time.