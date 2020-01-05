GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a passenger bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo confirmed fatalities on Twitter, but did not provide a number. A “prolonged closure” of the turnpike is likely, DeFebo said.

The crash happened in Westmoreland County, near Pittsburgh, around mile marker 86. The crash closed the turnpike between New Stanton at Exit 75 and Breezewood at Exit 161, the newspaper reported. Further details weren't immediately available.