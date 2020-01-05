Cambodia hotel collapse search ends, 36 dead

Cambodian authorities on Sunday called off the search for victims in the rubble of a seven-story hotel under construction crumbled to the ground in the southern Kep province on Friday afternoon.

The final death toll was estimated at 36, with Prime Minister Hun Sen saying that 23 people had been pulled alive from the rubble.

"This is yet another tragedy," said Hun Sen, who promised that families of the victims would get $50,000 (€45,000) each in compensation, while those wounded would receive $20,000 (€18,000).

The Cambodian leader told reporters that the contractor had died in the building collapse, while the building owners have been detained.

The government has formed a committee to carry out an investigation, according to provincial authorities.

Read more: Open sewage canals put Phnom Penh's poorest at risk

Poor safety standards

Rapid urbanization has triggered a construction boom in the Southeast Asian country, with hotels, high-rise buildings and casinos springing up without proper regulation.

Last June, at least 28 people died when an under-construction building collapsed in Sihanoukville, a beach town flush with Chinese investment.

Labor right organizations point to low safety standards for recurring accidents at construction sites.

Read more: Cambodia building collapse: minister sacked, governor quits

shs/stb (AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.