TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The weather in Taiwan is forecast to remain sunny and dry until Wednesday evening (Jan. 8), when a northeast monsoon is expected to approach the island, said the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

According to the meteorological forecasting institution, warm daytime temperatures of about 20-25 degrees Celsius can be expected across Taiwan from Sunday (Jan. 5) through Tuesday (Jan. 7). However, day and nighttime temperatures could vary by as much as 8 degrees in the central and southern parts of the country.

Although the mercury is likely to drop Wednesday evening, the CWB said that the temperature change would not be too drastic and that the cold air mass is expected to retreat before the presidential and legislative elections on Saturday (Jan. 11). Sunny and partly cloudy skies can be expected on Election Day, with temperatures to hover between 20 to 22 degrees, reported UDN.

The bureau also indicated that the country will experience humidity and cooler air with an increasing chance of sporadic showers in northern and eastern Taiwan following the election. Residents are encouraged to wear light jackets and dress in layers to help them adjust to the temperature swings.