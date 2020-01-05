  1. Home
  2. Society

Sunny, warm weather expected across Taiwan until Wednesday

Mercury expected to drop slightly Wednesday evening as dry weather continues

  1227
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/05 17:14
Warm weather expected across Taiwan until Jan. 9. 

Warm weather expected across Taiwan until Jan. 9.  (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The weather in Taiwan is forecast to remain sunny and dry until Wednesday evening (Jan. 8), when a northeast monsoon is expected to approach the island, said the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

According to the meteorological forecasting institution, warm daytime temperatures of about 20-25 degrees Celsius can be expected across Taiwan from Sunday (Jan. 5) through Tuesday (Jan. 7). However, day and nighttime temperatures could vary by as much as 8 degrees in the central and southern parts of the country.

Although the mercury is likely to drop Wednesday evening, the CWB said that the temperature change would not be too drastic and that the cold air mass is expected to retreat before the presidential and legislative elections on Saturday (Jan. 11). Sunny and partly cloudy skies can be expected on Election Day, with temperatures to hover between 20 to 22 degrees, reported UDN.

The bureau also indicated that the country will experience humidity and cooler air with an increasing chance of sporadic showers in northern and eastern Taiwan following the election. Residents are encouraged to wear light jackets and dress in layers to help them adjust to the temperature swings.
weather forecast
CWB
warm weather
election day

RELATED ARTICLES

Promoting candidates on Taiwan Election Day could result in NT$500,000 fine
Promoting candidates on Taiwan Election Day could result in NT$500,000 fine
2020/01/03 13:38
Taiwan CWB: Quake intensity scale modified to improve disaster response
Taiwan CWB: Quake intensity scale modified to improve disaster response
2019/12/18 18:09
Temperature to crash to 14 degrees in Taipei after weekend
Temperature to crash to 14 degrees in Taipei after weekend
2019/11/30 13:56
Taiwan faces cool week ahead
Taiwan faces cool week ahead
2019/10/12 16:31
Work and classes canceled for multiple municipalities due to tropical storm Mitag
Work and classes canceled for multiple municipalities due to tropical storm Mitag
2019/09/29 22:00