  1. Home
  2. 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election

Over 1,800 academics throw weight behind Tsai as Taiwan's elections loom

Taiwanese, int'l scholars urge Taiwanese to reelect Tsai, drive home message that those safeguarding sovereignty, freedoms win

  2295
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/05 16:50
Over 1,800 academics throw weight behind Taiwan President Tsai.

Over 1,800 academics throw weight behind Taiwan President Tsai. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 1,800 academics have voiced their support for the re-election of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) with the Jan. 11 elections just six days away.

In a press conference on Sunday (Jan. 5), Chen Ding-Shinn (陳定信), leader of the initiative and a fellow at Academia Sinica, noted that the petition has garnered 1,828 signatures from scholars based both in Taiwan and overseas since it was launched in November, reported CNA.

Those who threw their weight behind Tsai and her running mate, William Lai (賴清德), hail from 13 countries and areas, including Japan, France, the U.S., the U.K., Czechia, Germany, Singapore, Austria, Vietnam, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, and Hong Kong, wrote Newtalk.

Chen praised Tsai’s unwavering stance against Beijing’s “one country, two systems” formula, which was flaunted by Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) last year as a means to bring Taiwan into the fold. The passage of the Anti-Infiltration Act last week further shielded the island country from threats from across the Taiwan Strait, he added.

While the Tsai administration has come under fire over the implementation of certain policies, Chen reckoned that its president is leading the country on the right path and that she needs a second term to be able to carry through important reforms. “All the effort could go down the drain should she lose the bid,” he stressed.
Academia Sinica
academics
petition
Tsai Ing-wen
William Lai
2020 elections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan KMT legislative candidate says DPP caused Black Hawk crash
Taiwan KMT legislative candidate says DPP caused Black Hawk crash
2020/01/05 11:56
Taiwan President conveys air force squad's condolences to late general
Taiwan President conveys air force squad's condolences to late general
2020/01/05 09:19
Taiwan campaign spokeswoman resigns over 'China unification treason' remarks
Taiwan campaign spokeswoman resigns over 'China unification treason' remarks
2020/01/03 14:06
Promoting candidates on Taiwan Election Day could result in NT$500,000 fine
Promoting candidates on Taiwan Election Day could result in NT$500,000 fine
2020/01/03 13:38
Tsai halts campaign for 3 days after Black Hawk crash claims Taiwan's top general
Tsai halts campaign for 3 days after Black Hawk crash claims Taiwan's top general
2020/01/02 16:37